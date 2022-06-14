Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.23 and last traded at $88.59. Approximately 16,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,848,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

