Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.16

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 13639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$150.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

