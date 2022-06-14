Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider Comrev Investments Limited Acquires 2,100 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,172.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.52. 26,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a quick ratio of 34.83 and a current ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market cap of C$236.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.65 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHW. Cormark upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

