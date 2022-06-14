Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

