Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

