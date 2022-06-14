Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.