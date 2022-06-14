Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $635.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

