Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

