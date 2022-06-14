China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

