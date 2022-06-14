China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $2.89. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 15,402 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

