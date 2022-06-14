China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

