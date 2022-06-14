China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.