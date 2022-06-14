China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $2.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 24,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.