China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $2.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 24,955 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.