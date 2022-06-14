China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.