China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.