China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.35.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2378 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
