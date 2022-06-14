China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

CMAKY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2378 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.