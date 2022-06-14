China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

