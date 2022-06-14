China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.39 ($0.07). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 260,494 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.88. The stock has a market cap of £21.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.
China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)
