China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.50.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
