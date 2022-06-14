China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.50.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

