China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 217,355 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI Get Rating ) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

