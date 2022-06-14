Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 340,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 579,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 33,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.