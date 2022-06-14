Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10,581.81

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10,581.81 and traded as low as $9,500.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,500.00, with a volume of 9 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10,581.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,396.29.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

