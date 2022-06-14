Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.78

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 126750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

