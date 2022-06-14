Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

