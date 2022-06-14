Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

