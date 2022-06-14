CIBC Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 4,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,693. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

