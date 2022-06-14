Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.