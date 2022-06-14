Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNNB stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

