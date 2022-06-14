CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.85. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.