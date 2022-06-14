Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 32649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$694.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

