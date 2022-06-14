Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.10

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23.29 ($0.28), with a volume of 6428133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.16 ($0.28).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 78 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £319.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.31.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

