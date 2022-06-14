Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $349.21

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $349.21 and last traded at $352.60, with a volume of 9714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

Get Cintas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.