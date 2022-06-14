CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CINT stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 65,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

