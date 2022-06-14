CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.03. CI&T shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Get CI&T alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.