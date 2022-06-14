Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 28.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
