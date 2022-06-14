Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

CTRN stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

