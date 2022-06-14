Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.40

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 30226699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

