Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.73.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

