Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Trading Down 5.9%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.35 and last traded at $89.74. 33,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 924,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.