City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $482.20

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.20 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.29). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 441 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,906 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £223.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.20.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)
Featured Articles
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.