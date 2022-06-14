City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $482.20

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.20 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.29). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 441 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,906 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £223.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.20.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

