Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 14216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a market cap of $688.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

