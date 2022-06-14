ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after buying an additional 578,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,883. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38.

