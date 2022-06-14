ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSE:CEM opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

