ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.59. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 12,409 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

