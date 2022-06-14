Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

