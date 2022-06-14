ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

