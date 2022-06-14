Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 52,317 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,592.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

