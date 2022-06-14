Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 12,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 497,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 547,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,331.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

