Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 164,435,660 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.27.

Get Clontarf Energy alerts:

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.