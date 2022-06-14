Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 952.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 9,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.