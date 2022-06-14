Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $125.50

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.50 and last traded at $125.59, with a volume of 8200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Get Clorox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,725,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.