Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.69) to GBX 1,370 ($16.63) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CBGPY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

